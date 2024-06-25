Guardians Good Vibes Starting With Stephen Vogt
The Cleveland Guardians were praised immediately after they hired Stephen Vogt to be the franchise’s next manager. Players, opposing managers, and media members alike raved about how Vogt was always meant to be a manager even during his playing career.
However, no one expected the rookie manager to have the Guardians 7.5 games up in the American League Central and a top-three record in baseball.
Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis made an appearance on Foul Territory and gave everyone a glimpse inside Cleveland’s locker room and what Vogt has done to put the team in such a good position to win.
“I think it’s just like freedom,” said Gaddis. “He’s letting us be us. He’s even helping us out with whatever it may be. But like I said, the vibes are high and it starts with him. I mean, he’s just really bringing it to the table, getting us ready day in and day out and he’s a good time.”
Vogt is also known for his lighthearted and outgoing personality which made him a fan favorite when he was the Oakland Athletics’ catcher. Gaddis revealed that Vogt hasn’t let out that side of him just too much yet, but there is one phrase that says that there is one phrase that gets a smile out of the team.
“When he has out meetings and stuff, he’s pretty serious. He likes to say how it is, but just the ‘be a pro’ [saying], cracks us up at least,” said Gaddis.
One of baseball’s youngest managers leading one of baseball’s youngest rosters seems like a perfect match.
It was always going to be impossible to follow in the footsteps of future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona who was also the franchise’s all-time leader in wins after over a decade at the helm.
Vogt is trying to be Tito. He’s paving his own path and the team is clearly responding positively to it.