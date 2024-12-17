Guardians Identified As 'Ideal Fit' For World Series Winning Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians rotation is starting to come together for the 2025 season. However, they must still add another arm to solidify this position group.
One pitcher still on the free agent market is RHP Walker Buehler, who just won the 2025 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brian Murphy of MLB.com recently put together a list of remaining free agents and where their ideal fit would be.
For Buehler, he identified the Guardians as a perfect landing spot.
"Buehler, in his return from a second Tommy John surgery, struggled throughout the 2024 regular season (5.38 ERA over 75 1/3 innings). But he rounded into form in October and especially during the World Series. He finished the Fall Classic with 10 scoreless innings spread across his last three appearances, capped by his flawless frame that secured the Dodgers' first full-season championship since 1988. More importantly, Buehler's stuff looked nasty in the postseason," wrote Murphy.
Murphy makes the point that Buehler is coming off a difficult regular season and could be looking to go to an organization with a strong reputation for pitching development and rehab.
Coming off a Tomy John Surgery in 2023, Matthew Boyd signed with the Guardians and initially started pitching the best he'd ever looked during his career.
This example could incentivize Buehler to consider Cleveland an option for him.
Following the Andres Gimenez trade, Chris Antonetti said they're now in a position to "reallocate" the funds that were previously committed to Gimenez's contract.
Cleveland's front office would be wise to use that money to sign Buehler to a short-term contract if they can convince him to join the Guardians.