Guardians Can 'Reallocate' Funds Following Andres Gimenez Trade
The Cleveland Guardians have traded Platinum Glove winner Andres Gimenez. Now, what's next for the organization?
One of the biggest factors in this deal is the rest of Gimenez's contract, which the Guardians are no longer responsible for. He is owed roughly $95 million through the 2029 season, and now the Toronto Blue Jays will be on the hook for all that.
On Friday, Chris Antonetti, Guardians' President of Baseball Operations, spoke with the media and explained the reasons behind this difficult trade.
Among those rationales was the financial flexibility the move gave the entire organization.
"One of the things we've been able to do with this trade is it gives us flexibility to be able to reallocate the money we had invested to Andres to other parts of the roster where maybe we could employ it a bit differently at posistions where we don't quite have that same depth," said Antonetti.
"We're in the process of kind of re-assessing exactly where we are. That kind of evolves over the course of the offseason. I do expect the ability to re-invest in the team for the right opportunities for us."
Antonetti did not get into specifics about what the money could be used for. However, one logical option is exploring contract extension with Tanner Bibee, Steven Kwan, or other cornerstones. Another is pursuing one of the top free agents left on the market.
Antonetti noted that they must be careful with any potential outside additions because they could affect the player development track of the entire position group in the organization.
He reiterated that Cleveland's goal is consistently putting together competitive teams, and player development is a key part of that.
The Guardians are in an interesting place right now. The team can take multiple directions following the Gimenez trade. But time will only tell what the front office has in store for the rest of the winter.