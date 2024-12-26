Guardians Identified As One Of MLB's 'Most Improved' Farm Systems
One of the Cleveland Guardians' calling cards across baseball is their phenomenal player development system, especially when it comes to pitchers.
It's been a while since Cleveland has had a true top prospect like Francisco Lindor. However, all of that may be changing when looking at the team's future.
Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com compiled a list of some of baseball's most improved farm systems over the last year. The list is not in a particular order, but one organization he mentions is the Guardians.
"It sure does help to have the No. 1 overall pick, doesn't it? The Guardians won the 2024 Draft Lottery and used the selection on Oregon State star Travis Bazzana, who ended his first season as the No. 12 prospect in the game. But the arrival of the 70-grade-hitting second baseman didn't get Cleveland here alone. Jaison Chourio, Angel Genao and Ralphy Velazquez - three players 20 or younger with no experience above High-A - also joined the Top 100 in 2024, and 2023 third-rounder C.J. Kayfus' first-season dominance pushed him onto our Top 10 first baseman list. Welbyn Francisca hit well enough in his age-18 season to give the Guardians yet another potential future Top 100 name on the dirt. The organization doesn't quite have the breakout arms in its system that it's become known for, but adding Michael Kennedy and Josh Hartle in the Spencer Horwitz trade at least bolsters the group and gives it two projects for '25."
Dykstra does a tremendous job of mentioning some of the top names Guardians fans should keep an eye on over the next year.
Genao, Velazquez, and Francisca all have the potential to be household names at some point in their careers. Then there is Chourio, who could legitimately be Cleveland's top prospect a year from now. The Guardians also did a fantastic job grabbing some promising arms in last year's draft, such as Braylon Doughty, Joey Oakie, and Chase Mobley.
He doesn't even mention Juan Brito or Chase DeLauter, who could impact the Guardians' major league roster in 2025.
Fans can debate all day about whether the front office should spend more on free agency or whether the team's recent trades were beneficial or detrimental.
However, no one can deny the organization has done a great job of bringing in young talent, especially over the last calendar year, to fortify its farm system.
The only question that remains is whether all of these promising prospects will make their major league debut with the Guardians or if they will be used as trade pieces to acquire proven big league players.