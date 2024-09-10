Guardians Rookie Pitcher Takes Perfect Game Into Seventh Inning
Joey Cantillo wasn't on the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster until Monday afternoon. He wasn't even scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox until late on Sunday.
However, that didn't stop him from flirting with history as the rookie pitcher took a perfect game into the seventh inning.
Cantillo was unstoppable through the first 20 batters he faced, striking out half of them. Chicago truly had no response to the lefty's changeup, as Cantillo left them guessing all night.
But just like that, his perfect game, no-hitter, and shut out were gone in a span of just two batters.
Andrew Benintendi came to the plate with two outs left in the eighth inning and hit a seeing-eye single right past Andres Gimenez as second base. The hit that broke up the perfect game had an xBA of just .150 but was perfectly placed.
The next batter was Andres Vaugn, who hit a fly ball to left field. Steven Kwan couldn't quite get to it, and the ball dropped in for a single. Benintedi was off and running with two outs and eventually came around to score to give Chicago their first run of the game.
Cantillo was able to get through the inning with Korey Lee groundingin out to third base.
The 24-year-old walked back into his dugout to an ovation from the crowd and was greeted by his teammates, who congratulated him on the incredible outing.
Funny enough, the last Guardians pitcher to take a perfect game this far into a start was Alex Cobb, who did just over a week ago against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Even though Cantillo fell short of making history, this was still easily the best start of his major league career, and there are many positives to build on.