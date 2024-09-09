Guardians Recall Starting Pitcher In Latest Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians still can't seem to find consistency with their starting rotation, so on Monday afternoon, ahead of their series opener with the Chicago White Sox, they had to make more roster moves.
Joey Cantillo Recalled From Triple-A
Stephen Vogt revealed on Sunday night that Ben Lively, who was supposed to start against the White Sox on Monday, would be pushed back. The organization had already made the decision to recall rookie left-hander Joey Cantillo from Triple-A to make the start.
Cantillo will make his fifth start of the season on Monday. In his previous five starts, which all came against current playoff teams, he has an 8.47 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. No, the stats don't look great, but Cantillo has shown flashes of potential, especailly with his curveball-fasbtall combonation.
Perhaps, his start in Chicago could be his first appearence where he gets deep into an outing.
Anthony Gose - Designated For Assignment
The Guardians selected Anthony Gose's contract on Sunday afternoon after the team designated veteran reliever Scott Barlow for assignment. Now, Gose is getting DFA'd to make room for a roster spot Cantillo.
Gose has become accustomed to being promoted by the Guardians only to be let go of or optioned a day or two later. This is the fourth time in the last month Gose has been DFA'd by Cleveland.
The left-handed reliever has made three appearances for the Guardians this season and has allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.
The last time Gose was let go, he declined his outright assignment with the team only to re-sign with them. Time will tell if we see the 34-year-old back in a Cleveland uniform.