Guardians' Jose Ramirez Nearing Incredible Club History With All-Star Nod
Despite the Cleveland Guardians' recent slide, they still have one of the best players in all of MLB on their roster, and that's Jose Ramirez.
The starting lineup for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game was announced on Wednesday evening, and Cleveland's superstar earned the nod to start at third base in the midsummer classic.
J-Ram will not only take part in another All-Star Game this season, but he is also approaching some exclusive team history.
Ramirez became the first player in franchise history to earn four All-Star nods voted by the fans.
His seventh All-Star appearances tie Lou Boudreau, Larry Doby, Ken Keltner, and Bob Lemon for the second most in club history. J-Ram is also one All-Star nod away from tying Bob Feller for the all-time club record at eight appearances.
Ramirez has been incredible in 2025, and there's no denying that he deserves to start at third for the American League.
Throughout the voting process, Ramirez led the way in each of the updates. He's clearly been the best third baseman in the American League all season, and one of MLB's best overall hitters, too.
The slugger currently has a slash line of .305/.367/.493 and an OPS of .860, and Ramirez had a stretch early this season where he had a 21-game hit streak and an on-base streak of 39.
As is the case with his entire career, Ramirez's offense gets much of the attention, but his glove at the hot corner also remains a strength of the 32-year-old.
Even though J-Ram's defense got off to a rough start at the beginning of the year, he is still ranking in the 89th percentile with an outs above average of +3.
Fans can watch Ramirez take part in this year's All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15, at 8:00 PM EST.
