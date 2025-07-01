3 Concerning Cleveland Guardians Stats
Eight months ago, the Cleveland Guardians were three wins away from winning the American League and heading to the World Series.
However, now this roster is on the outside looking in and has a lot of work to do in the second half if they want to return to the postseason.
After the Guardians went 9-16 in June, here are three especially concerning stats that stand out with this team.
1. Guardians' OPS
No one expected the Guardians to have the top offense in baseball heading into the season. However, this lineup, which features a blend of All-Stars, veterans, and young hitters, should be performing better than it has this season.
Cleveland currently has a team OPS of .665, which is the fifth-lowest in MLB and the fourth-lowest in the American League.
Their OPS of .609 was the lowest out of any team in baseball in June.
That's with Jose Ramirez posting an OPS of .871 and Steven Kwan's sitting at .777 on their own. The rest of the lineup just hasn't produced up to this point.
If the Guardians want to get back to the playoffs, the lineup needs multiple upgrades, whether that be through prospect call-ups or a major trade at the deadline.
Cleveland's Bullpen ERA
Cleveland had the best bullpen in baseball a year ago, but that's far from the case in 2025.
The Guardians' relievers have a combined ERA of 4.16, which is just about average when compared to the rest of MLB.
Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase remain reliable arms at the backend of the bullpen, but as a group, the relievers have not been a strength for the Guardians this season.
Guardians' Increasing Errors
The Guardians have made a name for themselves as one of the top defensive teams in MLB over the last few seasons.
In 2024, Cleveland only committed 87 errors. In 2023, that number was just 83.
However, halfway through 2025, the Guardians have already made 62 errors, which is the third-most in MLB.
Cleveland still has a team DRS of 16, indicating they have the potential to be a solid defensive team.
However, they need to tighten up on some of these errors, especially since the offense is struggling to score at the moment.
