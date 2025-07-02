Guardians' Top Prospect Chase DeLauter Sends Honest Message About Future
It's clear that the Cleveland Guardians are in need of a kickstart on offense.
With the 2025 MLB All-Star break around the corner, the franchise has slowly lost it's rhythm, which has led to many fans wanting Guardians' top prospect Chase DeLauter to receive the call-up to Cleveland. And while the fanbase awaits for the big day, the young talent is ready for the opportunity.
When talking to News 5's Camryn Justice, DeLauter made the claim that he is ready to be at the major-league level and is glad the fanbase is ready for his debut.
"I mean, I'm ready to be there. I'm ready to play, and I'm glad to hear that they [fans] are ready for me, too," DeLauter told News 5.
While many fans have awaited DeLauter's call-up, Guardians' president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters last Saturday that one of the main concerns the franchise has with the porspect's development is his availablity. DeLauter has seen his fair share of stints on the IR throughout his time in the minors, which is why Cleveland has tried to strategically build up his workload this season.
However, the highly-touted outfielder has remained in good spirits throughout his journey, stating that it's "awesome" to be with his teammates and enjoy every day.
"Being in rehab the last couple of years, and you know, dealing with injuries and having to make my way back," DeLauter said. "I mean, it's awesome to be out here with the guys and just enjoying it every day."
The former James Madison University standout was selected by the Guardians in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. It wouldn't take long for him to catch the attention of the organization, as he hit .366 with 31 RBIs and 18 doubles in 2023 with Single-A Lake County Captains. After 43 games, DeLauter ended the year with an incredible eight-game straight with the Double-A Akron Rubber Ducks, hitting .364 during the stretch.
Now, DeLauter is patiently waiting for his named to be called while in Triple-A. In his 27 games with the ball club, the 23-year-old is batting .281 while carrying a .897 OPS. With the Guardians' current offensive woes, a young bat like DeLauter could provide a much-needed spark to the lineup as Cleveland approaches the second half of the season.
