Guardians Slugger Ties Amazing MLB, Franchise Opening Day History
Many analysts and fans expected Kyle Manzardo to take a leap in his first full MLB season with the Cleveland Guardians.
Manzardo is showing just one game into the season why he could truly break out as one of the best hitters in Cleveland's lineup in 2025.
The Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day, and Manzardo played a critical role in the win.
Cleveland's designated hitter even tied incredible franchise and MLB history in the victory.
Manzardo finished the game going 3-for-4 at the plate and was a single shy of hitting for the cycle.
With this stat line, he becomes the third player in MLB history to record a double, triple, and a home run on Opening Day.
The other players to accomplish this feat are Don Baylor (Baltimore Orioles in 1973) and (Gee Walker (Detroit Tigers in 1937).
Manzardo is also the third player in Cleveland history to have a four-RBI performance in the season's first game. Tris Speaker (1925) and Leon Wagner (1964) were the other players who did this.
However, one fun piece of this is that Manzardo is the first Cleveland player to record four RBI in his first Opening Day start.
Even though the Royals started a left-hander on the mound, this performance from Manzardo isn't too shocking.
The right-hander was red-hot all spring training, which clearly carried over to games that count for something.
Is Manzardo going to finish the 2025 regular season with a 4.500 OPS? Of course not.
However, this performance does prove that the right-hander can be a threat in the middle of Cleveland's lineup and deserves everyday at-bats against left-handed pitchers.
