Guardians Skipper Feels Confident, Excited Heading Into Opening Day
It feels like it was just yesterday that Jhonkensy Noel mashed his memorable game-tying home run in Game 3 of the ALCS, sending Progressive Field into chaos.
Even though the Cleveland Guardians came up short of their goal of winning a World Series in 2024, they're just one day away from picking up where they left off on that championship quest.
As Opening Day nears, Cleveland's skipper believes his team is prepared and ready to hit the ground running.
Stephen Vogt spoke to the media ahead of the Guardians' final exhibition game on Tuesday and discussed all of the work his team did during spring training.
Overall, it's clear the second-year manager is ready to get the regular season started.
"Kai [Correa] ran a great camp once again. He crushes it. We feel like we're ready," said Vogt.
"We're ready to go. Our pitchers are ready to go. Carl did a great job with building the pitchers up. Starters are built up, fully ready to go, and the relievers have had enough appearances where they feel good."
Lucky for Vogt (and the rest of Cleveland baseball fans), the first pitch of the 2025 regular season is less than 24 hours away.
The Guardians will kick off the MLB season with a three-game series against their division opponent, Kansas City Royals.
Tanner Bibee will take the mound for Cleveland, and Cole Ragans will be Kansas City's starting pitcher in the first game of the season.
The Guardians have put in plenty of work during the spring and, really, since the calendar flipped to January.
It's time for Vogt's squad to go defend their division crown on the diamond.
"We feel really confident with where we are, and we're excited to get rolling."
