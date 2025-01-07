Guardians Linked to Former All-Star Slugger in MLB Free Agency
The Cleveland Guardians have yet to make any improvements to their offense in MLB free agency, an they are running out of time.
The Guardians did sign first baseman Carlos Santana, but that was only as a replacement for Josh Naylor, who was traded to the Seattle Mariners.
Going from Naylor to Santana is a horizontal move at best and a downgrade at worst, so it would strongly behoove Cleveland to add another slugger.
James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has identified a potential target for the Guardians, linking them to former New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker.
While Winker certainly wouldn't be a massive addition, he would still provide some depth to a Cleveland offense that sorely needs it.
"Would adding Winker raise the Guardians' talent ceiling? No, but that is not the point here," Mastrucci wrote. "This is about raising their talent floor and providing consistent stability to a group that truly needs it. Kwan is the only really dependable bat in the group, with the rest having at least one flaw that prevents them from being reliable. Sorting through those other options and discarding those who are no longer able to provide the level of offense this team needs."
Winker split the 2024 campaign between the Washington Nationals and the Mets, slashing a respectable .253/.360/.405 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI over 508 plate appearances.
His walk rate is particularly appealing, and it's nothing new for the 31-year-old, who boasts a lifetime .367 OBP.
Winker also made an All-Star team back in 2021, when he slashed .305/.394/.556 with 24 homers and 71 RBI with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Buffalo, N.Y. native may no longer be that type of player anymore, but he would definitely represent a nice pickup for a Guardians squad that needs to do something this winter.