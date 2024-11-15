Guardians Linked To Major Trade For All-Star Shortstop
While starting pitching is the Cleveland Guardians' primary area of concern, they would also probably like to add a position player or two this offseason.
The Guardians need another outfielder above all else, but it also wouldn't hurt them to upgrade their middle infield, particularly at shortstop.
That's why Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has labeled Cleveland as a potential trade fit for Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, who could be on the block this winter.
While Axisa isn't positive that the Blue Jays will move Bichette, he thinks it's certainly a possibility.
"I can't say I expect Bichette to be moved this offseason, but I don't think it's impossible," Axisa wrote. "He's a year away from free agency and hasn't expressed interest in a long-term extension the way Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has, and something has to change with the Blue Jays, right?"
Here's the catch with Bichette: he was really bad in 2024.
The two-time All-Star slashed just .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBI over 336 plate appearances. He was limited to just 81 games due to a myriad of injury issues.
But on the bright side, Bichette was one of baseball's best shortstops prior to his disastrous 2024 campaign.
The 26-year-old smashed 20 or more homers the preceding three seasons, and before last year, he had never registered a sub-.800 OPS.
Bichette also led the American League in hits back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022.
The Orlando native owns a lifetime slash line of .290/.332/.466.
Of course, even though Bichette would represent a substantial upgrade over Brayan Rocchio, the fact that he hits free agency after next season may keep the Guardians at bay.