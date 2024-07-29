Cleveland Guardians Linked To This St. Louis Cardinals Outfielder
With the MLB Trade Deadline quickly approaching, the Cleveland Guardians have yet to make a move. However, it's been reported by MLB writer John Denton that St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is drawing interest from the Guardians.
The news of Cleveland potentially acquiring an outfielder may come as a surprise, as many believe the team should address the need for another starting pitcher. But due to the recent lack of production from the offense since the All-Star break, general manager Mike Chernoff could be on the hunt for another bat to jumpstart the offense.
Here's what Carlson said when asked about wanting to stay with the Cardinals:
The former first-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft has faced his ups-and-downs throughout his five seasons in St. Louis. Carlson shined in his second season, batting .266 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs. However, the switch-hitting outfielder has not returned to his prime self after dealing with injuries.
This year, Carlson has played in 59 games while batting .198 during the stretch. With the Cardinals' recent acquision of outfielder Tommy Pham, the team could be looking to move off the 25-year-old.
If the Guardians were to acquire Carlson, he would join a jam-packed outfield. Steven Kwan will clearly remain the everyday left fielder, and the rise of Angel Martinez leads to only one spot. Will Brennan, Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and Jhonkensy Noel are all part of the rotation, and Carlson would join the mix. His ability to bat from both sides could help give him an edge if he breaks his recent slump.