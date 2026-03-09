What Daniel Espino’s Optioning to Triple-A Means for the Guardians Moving Forward

The Cleveland Guardians have plenty of depth, there's no question about that.

But with that type of roster makeup comes difficult decisions.

One had to be made on Sunday, March 8, as the front office officially announced that prospect pitcher Daniel Espino, who's looking to make a career comeback in the 2026 campaign, would be optioned to Triple-A Columbus to begin the new year.

While it isn't much of a surprise, it is a bump in the road for his timeline moving forward.

After missing time on the diamond from 2022 until 2025, he made his debut in a late-season game in Triple-A. He looked okay, but it was more of an accomplishment to see him play than anything.

So far in the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, he's impressed the coaching staff with his offseason development and desire to return back to pre-injury form.

Espino's Strong Spring

He made his debut for the Guardians in spring training on Sunday, March 1, pitching in just one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw just nine pitches and didn't allow a run to cross home plate.

His pitching specifics showed his four-seam fastball at 96.3 mph on average, with a max of 98 mph. That's impressive to see his speed come back just as strong as it was before the long-winded injury stint.

He then took six days off, returning in relief action on Saturday, March 7, against the San Diego Padres. He struck out three batters after allowing a double, putting up yet another scoreless appearance on the mound.

After suffering a few bumps in the road in his return in 2025, he's shown that trust and time to get his feet back underneath himself go a long way.

“I'm really happy with it,” Espino said after Sunday’s spring training debut. “I think that this is only the beginning for me, as far as building up and getting back into competition. To be honest, it feels good and it gives me more confidence to continue this journey.”

Manager Stephen Vogt offered high praise to the 25-year-old following his first week of spring training action.

"This guy's super talented, and he's worked his absolute backside off,” Vogt said about Espino. “I don't know if there's a harder worker or a better teammate in this building than Daniel Espino. He brings joy to everybody he's around and has worked really closely with.

"Kudos to our medical staff and [strength and conditioning] staff just to have him back on mounds throwing. But all the credit goes to Daniel.”

Across his four years of play in the minors, he's posted a 3.75 ERA in 134.1 innings on the mound. He's also tacked on a 1.079 WHIP and nearly 15 strikeouts per nine innings played.

The Timeline For Him Moving Forward

While obviously, everyone, including Espino, wants to see him thrive and become a major league contributor, Vogt knows that his path forward is more focused on recovery and building him up to the player he once was projected to be.

“I'm just happy he's healthy,” manager Stephen Vogt said when reflecting on the decision to option Espino. “We’ve got to be mindful of how we build him up to see what he'd be capable of to help us. We need to do that for Daniel's future and for us right now. He’ll continue to work through a progression.

“We want him to impact our big league team this year. That’s all of our goals. We have to do that together."

A start in the minors allows him to play against strong competition, but at a level that isn't going to be too difficult for him to go up against.

If Cleveland begins sputtering and struggling at the major league level in 2026, he may end up getting a mid-season promotion to the big leagues. This would allow him to make his debut with the Guardians with every little pressure or expectation to perform.

After all, they know he's at a fragile point in his career and that one wrong step could hinder his development further.