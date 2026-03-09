This Alarming Spring Training Stat Could Cost Nolan Jones a Spot on the Guardians

While the 2026 MLB Spring Training has been a launchpad for many Cleveland Guardians prospects, some other players fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster haven’t been so fortunate.

and one who's still searching for his rhythm at the plate is outfielder Nolan Jones.

As the spring training window begins to wind down, it's become increasingly apparent that Jones is behind the curve of many itching for a spot in the big leagues. After putting up a 2-for-3 performance with a double and a home run at the plate in his spring debut, his play has taken a sharp decline.

Since that game, he’s managed just one hit in 24 at-bats, leaving him with a .043 batting average. He’s drawn only one walk and leads the team with 13 strikeouts.

Calling this a slump would be putting it lightly.

And unfortunately, time may be running out for him with the Guardians.

Rough spring for Jones continued today...



Cleveland Guardians OF Nolan Jones finished 0-3 with a walk and three strikeouts vs the Rockies.



Since his huge 1st game of the spring (2-3 R 2B HR 4RBI) he's now 1-23 .043 AVG with 1 walk and 13 strikeouts.

It's a tough pill to swallow, there's no doubt about it.

After initially leaving Cleveland following the 2022 campaign, he spent 2023 and 2024 playing for the Colorado Rockies, where a second chance seemed to have paid off. He slashed .268/.361/.451 for an OPS of .812. He rocketed 35 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for 90 RBI, all while playing a solid role on the fielding side as well.

The Guardians' front office obviously took interest in him again when he became available, bringing him home for the 2025 season. But for some reason, that spark he had as a Rockie disappeared. He hit just .211 with just 21 extra-base hits.

This past offseason, it was expected that the two parties would end up cutting ties, but the front office still believed in him. He ended up getting another opportunity to prove himself, with spring training being a critical time to do just that.

And yeah, that first game looked promising, with manager Stephen Vogt praising his offseason work and improvements.

"To get a couple of results this early in camp, it just kind of solidifies the work you put in all winter and can be something to build off," Vogt said following his double and home run game to start spring training. "[It's] interesting here for Nolan [Jones] to say the least... what we saw [in 2025], Nolan just was in between all year, late on the fastball, early on off-speed.

"What we see right now is just a more convicted Nolan. I think at the plate, when you have conviction and you know what your plan is and you stick to it, that's when you're going to be at your best."

But after that, everything came crashing down.

"To get a couple results this early in camp. It just kind of solidifies the work you put in all winter"



After a three run blast yesterday, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is happy to see a freer Nolan Jones at the plate

Prospects Ready to Hurdle Jones

The outfield is riddled with talent, and many of them are youngsters who deserve a shot.

George Valera and Chase DeLauter, two players who were called up late in 2025, have immediately begun to show just how impactful they can be on the diamond. In spring training, they've also looked great, putting up respectable numbers in the limited chances they get.

Valera will likely secure a spot in the big leagues, while DeLauter must work on staying healthy first before the front office commits to him. He may even end up serving a role as the team's designated hitter more often than not.

Outside of those two, Angel Martinez, CJ Kayfus and Petey Halpin are all attempting to carve out roles somewhere in the lineup rotation.

All offseason, Guardians general manager Chris Antonetti preached that the front office wouldn't put bodies in place that would block the development of the team's young talent.

"As we looked at a lot of the external possibilities of external additions, one of the questions we continually have to ask ourselves is, 'whose opportunity does this impede?'" Antonetti said at an offseason Akron RubberDucks banquet.

Now, it's time for them to stand on that statement and prioritize those who've shown they have what it takes to lockdown the outfield for the 2026 campaign.