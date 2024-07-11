Cleveland Guardians Linked To Trade For Former All-Star Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians continue to prove that they need some pieces between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline. That includes some more pop in their lineup.
Not surprisingly, Jim Bowden of The Athletic says that the Guardians are looking to add another bat in the coming weeks, preferably in the outfield.
Bowden then linked Cleveland to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, a former All-Star who could be on the move before the end of the month.
Arozarena isn't exactly having his best season, as he is slashing .203/.311/.360 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI over 363 plate appearances. He has added 12 stolen bases.
However, there is some hope that the 29-year-old can turn things around.
Last year, Arozarena made the All-Star team courtesy of a .254/.364/.425 slash line. He smashed 23 homers and drove in 83 runs, swiping 22 bags in the process.
Back in 2021, Arozarena won the American League Rookie of the Year award after mashing to the tune of an .815 OPS.
The Cuban native posted 20 or more long balls in three straight campaigns between 2021 and 2023 and is on pace to approach that mark again this season.
One of Arozarena's biggest downsides is that he is not a great outfielder, as evidenced by the fact that he has registered a minus-2.1 UZR/150 and minus-3 DRS thus far in 2024.
Still, he has shown signs of breaking out of his offensive slump. In June, he slashed .291/.424/.468, and he has logged a .753 OPS through eight July contests.
Is Arozarena the best possible option for the Guardians? No, but he may be one of the more realistic ones. Plus, he is under team control through 2026 and is only making $8.1 million this season, which is right up Cleveland's alley.