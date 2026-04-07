Stephen Vogt Explains Why the Guardians Promoted Juan Brito Over Travis Bazzana

Many people wanted to see it.

But it won't happen just yet.

And the "it" is the promotion of Travis Bazzana to the major league roster.

Instead of giving the former No. 1 overall selection the nod to the big leagues, the Cleveland Guardians' front office decided to give multi-tool infielder prospect Juan Brito the chance to prove himself. On Tuesday, April 7, Brito was called up to sport the navy blue and red at Progressive Field for a matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

The decision comes after shortstop Gabriel Arias was placed on the 10-day injured list following a hamstring injury he suffered in Monday's game against the Royals.

When asked about the decision to promote Brito over Bazzana, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt gave a straightforward response.

"There’s always thought, but we’ve been excited about Juan for a long time," Vogt said. "This is about Juan Brito. Travis [Bazzana] is going to help us win a lot of games, but this is Juan Brito’s turn."

Brito has been quietly working his way through the minor league system over the last five seasons. He joined Cleveland in 2023, quickly making his impact known, jumping from High-A to Triple-A in just one season.

His bat has always been relatively impactful, slashing a career minor league mark of .274/.383/.449 for an OPS of .832. His consistency and power have always been strong suits for him, especially when he can get on base and then flash his speed. Back in 2024, he hit 40 doubles and 21 home runs, all while stealing 13 bases as well.

One of his best attributes, though, is his ability to be versatile in the field. In recent campaigns, Cleveland has begun to move him around, playing him at third, first and second base, shortstop and right field. This allows the big league roster to utilize him as a utility player like Daniel Schneemann.

"Yeah, we know we have the ability to move Juan around the diamond," Vogt said. "So, how that’s going to unfold, we don’t know. But as for right now, he’s going to play a lot of second base."

Against the Royals on Tuesday, he will play second. There's a chance in the coming games, with Arias still out, that they place Schneemann at second and give Brito time elsewhere on the diamond.

According to Vogt, Arias' hamstring injury is going to place him on the injured list for a bit of time.

"Gabby’s pretty sore," Vogt said. "He’s going to be going on the IL and hamstrings trained, so it’s

going to be a little while. But he’s in a lot of pain, not moving around great. So we feel for Gabby. That

was unfortunate...

"It’s just an unfortunate time. You never want anyone to get hurt. But just as he’s kind of

catching his offensive stride, it just comes at an unfortunate time."

Prior to his injury, Arias had been playing some of his best baseball of 2026. Since the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he had five hits in 14 at-bats, with one double, two home runs and four RBI. He also had drawn one walk.

That type of production at the plate was good enough for a .357/.400/.857 slashing line, leaving a gaping hole in plate play for the Guardians' coaching staff to address.

With many of the Guardians' regular bats struggling to start the 2026 season, the team will have to hope a knock like Arias being out of the lineup doesn't send them plummeting into a losing streak.