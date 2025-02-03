Guardians Linked to Enticing Trade for Former All-Star Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians have already made multiple trades this offseason, but could they have another move up their sleeves?
The Guardians still have some very obvious holes they need to fill, and one of their most glaring issues is the lack of pop in their lineup.
Cleveland jettisoned Josh Naylor earlier in the winter, and while it signed Carlos Santana to replace him, the Guardians' power hitting is very questionable past Jose Ramirez.
That's why Covering the Corner feels that Cleveland may want to consider pursuing a trade for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe "if the opportunity exists."
Lowe is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .244/.311/.473 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI over 425 plate appearances.
Those numbers may not seem great, but his .783 OPS would have placed third among the Guardians' everyday players in 2024 (and fourth if you include David Fry, who had 392 trips to the dish).
Lowe broke into the big leagues with the Rays in 2018 and made an All-Star appearance as soon as his second season courtesy of slashing .270/.336/.514 with 17 homers and 51 RBI across 327 plate appearances. The 30-year-old then smashed 39 long balls two years later in 2021.
The problem with Lowe is that he has a rather checkered injury history and has only played in 100 games three times over the course of his seven-year career. He is isn't exactly a defensive wizard.
That being said, given the amount of help the Guardians need offensively, it wouldn't hurt to swing a trade for Lowe if the cost is manageable.