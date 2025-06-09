Cleveland Guardians' Vexing Pitcher Named Clear Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation has long been a hot topic of discussion, and with Shane Bieber's elbow rehab recently encountering a bit of a hiccup, things have gotten even more dicey lately.
However, that does not mean the Guardians won't be shipping off one of their own starting pitchers between now and the MLB trade deadline.
Henry Palatella of Away Back Gone recently ran through five Cleveland players who could be deemed as expendable before July 31, and frustrating pitcher Logan Allen made the list.
Allen got off to a great start this season, but he has been struggling ever since, which could lead to the Guardians eventually running out of patience.
"Allen broke camp with the Guardians this year and had a 2.11 ERA through his first four starts this year, but has had a 5.86 ERA in his seven appearances since," Palatella wrote. "It seems clear that Allen isn’t a part of the Guardians future, and they should consider shopping him at the deadline. While they wouldn't be able to get much for him by himself, he could serve as a solid sweetener in a trade package."
The 26-year-old was originally selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut in 2023. That year, Allen pitched to the tune of a 3.81 ERA over 24 starts and appeared to be establishing himself as a potential keeper on the staff.
Unfortunately, things went off the rails for the left-hander last season, as he logged a 5.73 ERA before being demoted. He has gone 3-4 with a 4.42 ERA through 12 appearances and 11 starts in 2025, allowing 60 hits while registering just 40 strikeouts across 55 innings.
The Guardians should be in the market for a starting pitcher in the coming weeks, and Allen's decline is one of the primary reasons why.
