Cleveland Guardians Activate Veteran Off IL In Recent Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians' have made multiple transactions over the last few days.
On Monday, the team made more by activating one of the veteran bats off the injured list and optioning an infielder to the minor leagues.
Lane Thomas - Activated Off 10-Day Injured List
Veteran Lane Thomas is back with the big league club as the team has activated him from the 10-day injured list.
The outfielder was originally placed on the IL on May 30 with right foot plantar fasciitis. Stephen Vogt said on May 30 that Thomas was making positive strides in his recovery, and now the 29-year-old is back with the team.
Thomas' slash line isn't great this season (.119/.169/.136), but context is important. He's only played in 17 games this season due to multiple injuries.
Before the foot injury, Thomas missed a month after hurting his wrist in the Cleveland home opener on April 8. He tried playing through that injury, but ultimately, it required a trip to the IL, and it took roughly a month to return to the field.
Hopefully, Monday marks a stretch of health and good fortune for Thomas and a Guardians offense that desperately needs more production.
Will Wilson - Optioned To Triple-A
To make room on the big league roster, the Guardians optioned INF Will Wilson.
The 26-year-old minor league journeyman made his MLB debut with the Guardians back on April 23. In a six-week stretch, Wilson played a utility role for Cleveland and saw most of his at-bats against left-handed pitching.
With Thomas' return, there wasn't a spot on the big league roster for Wilson, but he still could be a depth option for the Guardians later in the season.
