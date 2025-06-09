Cleveland Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Gabriel Arias
Earlier this season, Gabriel Arias was showing why the Cleveland Guardians were so reluctant to give up on him.
The 25-year-old broke training camp as the starting second baseman and was finally looking like a productive big-league hitter.
Arias has cooled off slightly at the plate after shifting over to Cleveland's full-time shortstop.
Thankfully, the power-hitting infielder is showing signs that he's locking back in at the plate after a strong series against the Houston Astros, which even caught the attention of Stephen Vogt.
"Gabby hits the ball hard. He's had great at-bats all year. He's going to go through stretches, just like any hitter, where maybe you're not getting some results, or you have a couple of bad games," said Cleveland's skipper.
"It's a long season. Playing shortstop every day we talked about it last season with Rocchio; playing shortstop every day at the major leagues is one of the hardest things to do, and Gabby is continuing to hit the ball hard, have great at-bats, and playing excellent, excellent defense."
Arias hit .416 (5-for-12) against Houston, including three doubles. Plus, he's starting to hit the ball to the opposite field, which is a true indicator that the right-hander is starting to lock back in at the plate.
With the state of Cleveland's offense, the Guardians will need Arias to be a key contributor in the lineup moving forward.
As Vogt mentions, as long as Arias continues to make contact and hit the ball hard, the results will come, and that's precisely what the 25-year-old must focus on moving forward.
