Cleveland Guardians Make Camp Moves As Opening Day Nears
Opening Day is quickly approaching, which means a few things: days without meaningless baseball will soon be a thing of the past for the next six months, and the Cleveland Guardians must cut down their spring training roster.
The Guardians took another step in preparing for the regular season with a few training camp roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.
The organization announced that they reassigned five players to Minor League camp today. Those players include INF Dayan Frias, INF Milan Tolentino, INF Yordys Valdes, C Kody Huff, and OF Khalil Watson.
Following these moves, the spring roster now sits at 44. So, there are still more transactions to come before the first game of the season next Thursday.
Unlike the Doug Nikhazy roster news from over the weekend, none of these transactions are too surprising. Each player is viewed as a depth piece rather than a player fighting for spots on the Opening Day roster.
Still, there are a few players in this bunch who recorded some solid numbers during their Cactus League play.
Valdez hit .267/.294/.733, including two home runs and one double in 15 at-bats. Tolentino also flashed some leather at the shot stop and finished with an OPS of .879.
It will be interesting to see what other moves the Guardians make from now until next Thursday. While these moves may not have required too much thought for the front office, they certainly have some tough decisions coming.
