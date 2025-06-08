Cleveland Guardians Make Intriguing Roster Move on Sunday
Hours before the Cleveland Guardians final game against the Houston Astros, the ball club made a quick roster move prior to the 1:40 PM contest.
According to GuardsInsider on Sunday morning, the Guardians have optioned outfielder Jhonkensy Noel down to Triple-A Columbus and recalled outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez from the minors.
While Noel is a fan-favorite in Cleveland, it should come as no surprise that the team decided to move him back down to Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers. This season, the 23-year-old is batting .146 with two home runs and 34 strikeouts. It's obvious that Noel offers power to a lineup that lacks juice, however, his consistent struggles at the plate this season have been an issue for the Guardians. He will now get a chance to recalibrate his swing with the Clippers.
In addition to the move, the Guardians will also be recalling Rodriguez to take over Noel's role with the club. The 25-year-old prospect has been on a tear so far this season in Columbus, batting .324 with an OPS of .902 and seven home runs through 46 games. Rodriguez record five at bats with the Guardians in the month of April, but now, he gets another chance to prove himself at the Major League-level.
