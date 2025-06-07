WATCH: Guardians' David Fry Hits First Home Run of MLB Season
David Fry played a key role in the Cleveland Guardians' success last season and came up with plenty of clutch hits for the team during their 2024 postseason run.
On Friday night, the 2024 All-Star reminded all of Cleveland just how valuable a player he is as Fry hit his first home run of the 2025 season.
Fry's solo blast came off the bat at 99.4 mph, traveled an estimated 93.7 feet, and cut the Houston Astros' lead to 4-2 at the time. The fan-favorite rounded the bases at Progressive Field with a roaring ovation from the crowd.
Watch David Fry's First Home Run Of The Season Here:
The slugger missed the first two months of the season after undergoing elbow surgery over the offseason.
Fry was activated off the injured list last Sunday, and he's already making a huge impact in Cleveland's lineup. In 10 at-bats since his return, Fry already has three hits and two RBI for the Guardians.
One of the most valuable parts of Fry's game is that he can play just about anywhere on the diamond, including the infield, outfield, and catcher.
However, due to the surgery, Fry will be unable to throw and will only be able to serve as the designated hitter for the 2025 season.
As long as Fry can continue to keep up this offensive production and give the Guardians big at-bats as he did on Friday against the Astros, he'll continue to be an important piece of the Guardians' roster even if he can't play in the field.
