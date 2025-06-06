Guardians Provide Additional Information On Shane Bieber Injury Update
Shane Bieber was supposed to make a rehab start for the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) late this week.
However, the Cleveland Guardians announced on Thursday night that Bieber was scratched from that start after the 30-year-old experienced soreness in his elbow.
Bieber met with team doctors and other medical experts, and the team provided more information on his health on Friday afternoon.
"Following a rehab appearance on Saturday, 5/31/25, and subsequent bullpen session on Tuesday, 6/3/25, RHP Shane Bieber reported soreness to his surgically repaired elbow," read the press release.
"While experiencing soreness during the UCL reconstruction rehab process is not uncommon, our team doctors and surgeon, Dr. Keith Mesiter, have recommended Shane not throw for one week. Around the middle of next week, he will be reexamined to determine his readiness to continue his return to pitch progression."
All things considered, this update could have been much worse for the former Cy Young winner. Players who see Dr. Mesiter for an appointment typically don't enjoy the news they get from him.
For now, it seems Bieber and the Guardians have avoided a massive setback in his rehab, but a return to a big league mound at the end of June or beginning of July is all but off the table.
Now, Bieber, the Guardians, and all Cleveland fans will have to eagerly wait to see and hear what the results of the pitcher's reexamination are, which should come at some time during the middle of next week.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slammed With Brutal Injury News on Star Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Linked to Jarring All-Star Trade With Red Sox
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Provide Injury Update On Veteran Outfielder
MORE: Guardians Executive Exposes Brutal Reality for Struggling Slugger
MORE: Here's Where Guardians Superstar Sits In MVP Race Right Now