Guardians Manager Explains 'Difficult' Triston McKenzie DFA Decision

Stephen Vogt breaks down why the Cleveland Guardians decided to designate Triston McKenzie for assignment.

May 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians made the difficult decision to designate former top prospect and promising pitcher Triston McKenzie for assignment to make room for Zak Kent on the major league roster.

Even though McKenzie has struggled on the mound since last year, Stephen Vogt emphasized ahead of Monday's game that this was not an easy choice to make.

"It was a tough decision," said Vogt. "We're in a spot right now where we need some pitching, and just with Triston, his history here goes well beyond my time here."

"It was a difficult decision. It wasn't easy, but obviously, with Triston, we wish him well whether he gets claimed or goes elsewhere, or stays with us. We're going to continue to support him and root for him along the way. One of the best people I've gotten to know in this game is Triston, and I wish him well if he does end up somewhere else."

Triston McKenzie receives a new ball
Apr 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) receives a new ball after giving up a home run to Oakland Athletics third baseman Abraham Toro (not pictured) during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One of the challenges with having McKenzie in the bullpen was that he is a starting pitcher by nature, and it's hard to find consecutive innings for a player working on mechanics and pitch-mix in MLB games.

Cleveland's skipper noted that this challenge was another reason why the organization was forced to make the decision it did.

"It was really difficult to find innings for Triston, and that's really what led to the decision. With the way our bullpen was throwing the ball, it was tough. So, when someone is out of options, it isn't easy, it's not perfect. This is sometimes why you have to make these difficult decisions."

Wherever McKenzie ends up, whether it's with another organization or back within Cleveland's minor league system, hopefully, he can re-find the magic that made his 2022 season so special.

Baseball is a better sport when Sticks is pitching well.

