Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Struggling Hitter

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio is "not himself" in the batter's box right now.

May 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians pinch hitter Brayan Rocchio (4) gets out after three unsuccessful bunt attempts against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians pinch hitter Brayan Rocchio (4) gets out after three unsuccessful bunt attempts against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
After a tough 2024 regular season, Brayan Rocchio sparked hope for the Cleveland Guardians that they had found their franchise shortstop with a stellar postseason at the plate.

However, the 24-year-old has had a tough start to the new season and is starting to lose some playing time to players such as Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann, who have been pleasant surprises in the batter's box.

Stephen Vogt discussed Rocchio's struggles before Saturday's game and was honest about the shortstop's current performance.

"I think with [Rocchio], he's just not himself," Vogt said.

"He's having a hard time understanding what he's trying to do right now at the plate. We're working hard with him, and he's just gotten off to a tough start. It's hard. He's working really hard in the cages with the hitting team trying to get back on track."

Brayan Rocchio (4) hits an RBI single
Apr 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images

Through Rocchio's first 91 at-bats this season, he's hitting .165/.235/.198 with an OPS of .433. It's no secret the

With Arias and Schneemann each swinging a hot bat and comparable to Rocchio's defense, it makes sense that Vogt would opt to go with them right now.

The question on everyone's mind is, how do the Guardians help Rocchio get back to being that standout hitter he was in last year's playoffs?

He is making slightly harder contact than he was a year ago, which is one sign Rocchio has the potential to be a solid hitter.

Rocchio still has one more minor league option.

Perhaps a stint at Triple-A could be an option to help the shortstop get everyday at-bats and help his offense heat up.

It will be interesting to see how Rocchio factors into the Guardians' game plan throughout the rest of the season.

