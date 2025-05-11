Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Struggling Hitter
After a tough 2024 regular season, Brayan Rocchio sparked hope for the Cleveland Guardians that they had found their franchise shortstop with a stellar postseason at the plate.
However, the 24-year-old has had a tough start to the new season and is starting to lose some playing time to players such as Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann, who have been pleasant surprises in the batter's box.
Stephen Vogt discussed Rocchio's struggles before Saturday's game and was honest about the shortstop's current performance.
"I think with [Rocchio], he's just not himself," Vogt said.
"He's having a hard time understanding what he's trying to do right now at the plate. We're working hard with him, and he's just gotten off to a tough start. It's hard. He's working really hard in the cages with the hitting team trying to get back on track."
Through Rocchio's first 91 at-bats this season, he's hitting .165/.235/.198 with an OPS of .433. It's no secret the
With Arias and Schneemann each swinging a hot bat and comparable to Rocchio's defense, it makes sense that Vogt would opt to go with them right now.
The question on everyone's mind is, how do the Guardians help Rocchio get back to being that standout hitter he was in last year's playoffs?
He is making slightly harder contact than he was a year ago, which is one sign Rocchio has the potential to be a solid hitter.
Rocchio still has one more minor league option.
Perhaps a stint at Triple-A could be an option to help the shortstop get everyday at-bats and help his offense heat up.
It will be interesting to see how Rocchio factors into the Guardians' game plan throughout the rest of the season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Cleveland Guardians Closer
MORE: Guardians Skipper Discloses Critical Injury Update on Playoff Hero
MORE: Promising Hitter Becoming Key Piece To Guardians' Future
MORE: Guardians Manager Reacts To Impressive Win Over Phillies
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Pitching Prospect Has Closer Potential