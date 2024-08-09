Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins Start Biggest Series Of The Season

The Cleveland Guardians have just a 3.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins as the two teams start a four-game series.

Tommy Wild

Apr 6, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) congratulates Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry (6) upon hitting a three run home run against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians have spent the majority of the season in first place in the American League Central. However, that lead had been dwindling over the last few weeks, and they now have company at the top of the division.

The Minnesota Twins are in second place behind the Guardians and are just 3.5 games back of first place. Cleveland and Minnesota start a four-game series on Friday and there’s no denying that this will be the biggest series of the season for both teams because of their current division status and point in the season.

The Guardians have a chance to extend their lead over the Twins, but there’s also a very real possibility Minnesota could put themselves in a position to grab the top spot in the AL Central early next week with a series victory.

However, each team comes into this series with their own struggles to overcome. 

The Guardians have lost five straight games, their longest losing streak of the season, and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. Minnesota, on the other hand, just lost a series against the Chicago Cubs and is dealing with injuries to Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and now Joe Ryan. 

Stephen Vogt walks back to the dugout
Aug 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) walks back to the dugout after relieving starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to not to think about the playoffs when watching these two teams square off, no matter time of the season it is.

When they two played back in April, Tanner Bibee said, “These games inherently mean the most.[Winning] the division can decide whether we go to the playoffs or not. So, it’s important to win these games.” 

That was true on April 6 as much as it does on August 9. 

Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

