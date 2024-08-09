Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins Start Biggest Series Of The Season
The Cleveland Guardians have spent the majority of the season in first place in the American League Central. However, that lead had been dwindling over the last few weeks, and they now have company at the top of the division.
The Minnesota Twins are in second place behind the Guardians and are just 3.5 games back of first place. Cleveland and Minnesota start a four-game series on Friday and there’s no denying that this will be the biggest series of the season for both teams because of their current division status and point in the season.
The Guardians have a chance to extend their lead over the Twins, but there’s also a very real possibility Minnesota could put themselves in a position to grab the top spot in the AL Central early next week with a series victory.
However, each team comes into this series with their own struggles to overcome.
The Guardians have lost five straight games, their longest losing streak of the season, and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. Minnesota, on the other hand, just lost a series against the Chicago Cubs and is dealing with injuries to Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and now Joe Ryan.
It’s hard to not to think about the playoffs when watching these two teams square off, no matter time of the season it is.
When they two played back in April, Tanner Bibee said, “These games inherently mean the most.[Winning] the division can decide whether we go to the playoffs or not. So, it’s important to win these games.”
That was true on April 6 as much as it does on August 9.