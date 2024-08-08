Cleveland Guardians Division Lead Is Dwindling
The Cleveland Guardians have spent the last 125 days in first place in the American League Central, and their lead has climbed out to 9.0 games on June 25 during that stretch.
However, that lead is starting to dwindle and the race for the AL Central crown is heating up with about 50 games left to play in the season.
Cleveland currently has a 3.5-game lead on the Minnesota Twins, with whom they have a four-game series this weekend.
How did the Guardians find themselves in this situation?
Cleveland limped into the All-Star Break with a struggling rotation, dormant offense, and overworked bullpen. Since the midseason hiatus, the Guardians have suffered largely the same issues and have a record 9-10. They’re also currently on their longest losing streak of the season, dropping the last five games.
It also doesn’t help that the Guardians have arguably the toughest remaining schedule in baseball.
All of this has allowed the Twins to get back into contention and they could very well have the lead in the division this time next week. But they’re not the only team the Guardians should be worried about.
The Kansas City Royals are one of the hottest teams in baseball, with a record of 12-7 since the All-Star break, are just 4.0 games out of first place, and Bobby Witt Jr. has legitly looked like the American League MVP during that stretch.
Out of the Guardians, Twins, and Royals, Kansas City arguably has the best rotation, which could end up being the difference-maker come October.
The Guardians are still in first place in the division, but that lead is dwindling and could be lost if they don’t snap out of their losing streak soon.