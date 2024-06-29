Cleveland Guardians' Minor League Team Debuts New "Toilet Row" Seating
The toilet.
To some, it's known for only taking care of business. But to others, the sacred throne can be an escape from all your problems in the world. Whether it's to sneak out of a meeting, or to avoid your relatives at family get-togethers, the toilet holds a special place in all our hearts.
Earlier this morning, the Lake County Captains (High-A affiliate of the Guardians) revealed a new row of seating at Classic Auto Group Park called "Roto-Rooter Toilet Row".
In partnership with Roto-Rooter (which is a local plumbing service), the Captains' stadium will now feature eight toilet seats behind home plate for fans to watch the game in style. The special row of seats is the first of its kind to be added at a minor league ballpark.
From the promotional video the Captains posted on social media, it looks as if the toilet seats will feature a comfortable cushion to help prevent your legs from falling asleep. Next to each seat, there is a luxurious stand which fans assume to be a place to set food and beverages while viewing the game.
"Everyone deserves a VIP experience, and with Toilet Row, we're taking that to a whole new level," said Jen Yorko, GM of the Lake County Captains.
The unique seats have not only gained local attraction, but has spread to the national media:
Fans can now buy tickets for the Roto-Rooter Toilet Row. The Captains are set to host a three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons this weekend. If you miss your chance at landing a ticket for these one-of-a-kid seats, Lake County will be home again July 4 through the 6 when they take on the Dayton Dragons.