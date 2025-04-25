Guardians Must Be Patient With Power-Hitting Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians knew they needed more offense from their outfield heading into the 2025 season, specifically in the power department.
This void led the front office to trade for Nolan Jones just before Opening Day. The former Cleveland draft pick had a stellar 2023 season with the Colorado Rockies, followed by an injury-filled 2024 campaign.
So far in 2025, Jones hasn't quite lived up to the reputation he's built over the last few seasons.
However, the Guardians must be patient with him. Even though Jones's numbers don't look great now, there are multiple encouraging signs that he will still be a productive hitter this season.
Jones' traditional counting stats aren't great. He's slashing .179/.303/.250 with an OPS of .553 through the first 22 games of the season.
However, those stats only tell half the story.
The power-hitting outfielder is crushing the ball, even though it's leading to outs right now.
Jones has some of the best underlying power numbers in MLB.
He has an average exit velocity of 95.6 mph (98th percentile) and a hard-hit percentage of 62.2 percent (100th percentile).
Jones is also still seeing the ball extremely well and has the second-most walks on the Guardians (10), along with ranking in the 91st percentile in BB percentage.
Jones also hasn't had much luck go his way so far this season.
Cleveland's outfielder has an xwOBA of .346, which is the third-highest on the Guardians, only behind Steven Kwan (.348) and Kyle Manzardo (.353).
Yes, it would be nice to see these advanced stats lead to visible production on the field at some point.
However, all of the advanced stats show that a breakout has to come at some point, hopefully soon.
