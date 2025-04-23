Guardians Superstar Among MLB Legends In Rare Achievement
Jose Ramirez has been the same player for the Cleveland Guardians over the last decade: He will hit home runs and cause havoc on the base paths.
This style of play has made him one of the best players in baseball, but a player can rarely maintain both power and speed throughout their career.
However, Ramirez has fended off Father Time and is now in some elite company with his production on the plate and base paths.
As MLB Network recently pointed out, only six players in MLB history have 240 or more home runs and 240 or more stolen bases through their age-31 season.
That exclusive list includes Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, Bobby Bonds, and Carlos Beltran.
That's an elite group full of some of the most legendary players in the sport's history, and Cleveland's superstar is right there with them.
Ramirez is fresh off the 2024 season, where he set a career-high in both home runs (39) and stolen bases (41). Unfortunately, he was just one home run shy of joining the select group: the 40/40 club.
So far in 2025, Ramirez has hit five home runs and stolen four bases. This includes his second three-homer game of J-Ram's career.
J-Ram may not be getting any younger, but he's clearly showing no signs of a decline in power or speed, which is what makes him the unique and enjoyable player he is to watch.
