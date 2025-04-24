Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Win vs. New York Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians got payback on the New York Yankees, taking two of three games in the ALCS rematch from just a few months ago.
This series between the two American League playoff contenders had a little bit of everything, and here are three key takeaways from their three-game set.
Cade Smith The Closer
The Guardians won the first two games of this series, which were both closed out by Cade Smith. The right-handed reliever looked confident in this role, too.
Smith allowed one hit in the series opener but also struck out two Yankees to secure his first save of the season. Then, in game two, he shut down New York on just four pitches.
All of this comes on the heels of Emmanuel Clase's struggles, as well as some shoulder discomfort that Stephen Vogt revealed on Wednesday.
In consecutive games, Cade may have appeared on the mound in the ninth inning, but that doesn't mean that he's the new closer or that Clase's time in a high-leverage situation is over.
Stephen Vogt emphasized not to read too much into the decision.
However, it is nice for the Guardians to know that they have another elite reliever in the bullpen who can shut down games for them if needed.
Guardians Starters Step Up
The Guardians' rotation has silently been solid over the last few weeks, and Cleveland needed them to step up as they entered the series with a thin bullpen.
Cleveland's starters did just that with some gritty performances over the last three games.
Gavin Williams threw a season-high 6.1 innings, including seven strikeouts on Monday, and Tanner Bibee followed that up by allowing two earned runs in 6.0 innings and picking up the win in game two.
Ortiz struggled with his command in the series finale but still tallied seven strikeouts and threw a season-high 102 pitches to get into the fifth inning.
"They know when we have a light bullpen. They pay attention. It's not more pressure. It's like, 'No, I got this for you guys.' We've seen it with a number of guys over the last year and a half," said Vogt
Guards Ball
Guards ball is all about finding different ways to score and handing the bullpen a lead. Cleveland did just that against the Yankees in its series win.
The Guardians got on the board on Monday thanks to back-to-back home runs from Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo.
Then, on Tuesday, they created chaos on the base paths, starting with a stolen base and scored run by Steven Kwan, followed by Manzardo and Angel Martinez RBI base hits.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Skipper Makes Major Emmanuel Clase Announcement
MORE: Guardians Superstar Among MLB Legends In Rare Achievement
MORE: Guardians' Glaring Offseason Blunder Looking More and More Grim
MORE: Guardians Place Outfielder On Injured List, Call Up Intriguing Prospect
MORE: 2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 23 LHP Josh Hartle