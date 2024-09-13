Guardians Must Break This Troubling Trend Before Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of baseball's best teams all season. This has put them in a prime position to return to the postseason this fall, and they're even chasing the No. 1 overall seed in the American League.
However, the team still has their flaws with those mainly coming at the plate.
The Guardians have formed a trend over the last few weeks, which they struggle to hit with runners in scoring position.
Since the All-Star Break, Cleveland has a .238 batting average and a .684 OPS with RISP, which each stat ranking in the bottom 10 in baseball over that span. The last month espceially has been tough for them in this categorey with the Guardians posting a .219/.308/.298 slash line in this critical situation.
A quick look back at Cleveland's series with the Chicago White Sox also highlights how much of an issue this has been recently. Yes, the Guardians swept the series, but they also hit a combined .151 (5-for-33) with RISP. Game one on Monday was the worst on this front, with Cleveland going 1-for-14 with runners at second or third.
The Guardians didn't let this come back to hurt them against Chicago, but this can't be a trend that continues as they head into the playoffs.
Thankfully, this hasn't been an issue for Cleveland the entire season. Before the All-Star Break, the Guardians were hitting .280 with an OPS of .836 with RISP and were arguably better in this situation when they had two outs.
Cleveland has shown the ability to get those big hits. Now, they just need to get back to relying on their strengths, which have always been contact-hitting.