Guardians Named Trade Fit for a Top Cubs' Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians are set to battle for their season tonight in Game 5 of their ALCS series against the New York Yankees.
While they still have life, the offseason is coming up quickly as well and the front office is likely already preparing for ways to improve the team.
Over the years, the Guardians have been very hesitant to spend big money in free agency. They sign mid-tier players for reasonable contracts and also have made some trades here and there to round out the roster.
When it comes to the trade market this offseason, Cleveland has been linked to a very intriguing player.
Bleacher Report has named the Guardians as a potential trade fit for a top Chicago Cubs' prospect. That prospect is 22-year-old outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
Alcantara is coming off of a solid minor league season in 2024 with the Cubs. He did play in three Major League games for Chicago, recording one hit in 10 at-bats.
In the minors, Alcantara ended up batting .278/.353/.428 to go along with 14 home runs and 61 RBI. He has showcased a solid bat so far in his career and is good defensive as well.
Currently, Alcantara is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Cubs' system. He's close to being MLB ready.
Would he be the kind of addition that could take Cleveland to the next level in 2025? Probably not. However, he could be a piece that they can build around long-term.
Fans would like to see the Guardians get aggressive this offseason. They are clearly just a piece or two away from a championship.
It will be interesting to see what kind of an approach the Cleveland front office enters the offseason with. Will they be willing to break from their normal pattern, get aggressive, and push for a World Series? Or, will they try to make a few smaller moves to improve the overall roster?
Only time will tell, but being linked to Alcantara is intriguing. They could try to add some young pieces that could be ready to help in 2025. Hopefully, they also go out for proven players that can take the team to the next level.