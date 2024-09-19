Cleveland Guardians Officially Clinch 2024 MLB Playoff Berth
The Cleveland Guardians have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season. That being said, they have officially reached their regular season goal of clinching a playoff berth.
On Thursday afternoon, the Guardians were able to pull off another extra innings win. This time they beat the Minnesota Twins by a final score of 3-2.
Looking ahead, they will now look to put together a strong postseason run. They have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2024 season.
Currently, Cleveland holds an 89-65 record after their win this afternoon. They are one of the best teams in baseball and are certainly viewed as a legitimate contender.
In order to win a championship, the team will need to produce consistent offense. They have struggled with run production at times this year.
Next up, the Guardians will attempt to secure a Wild Card bye. That would be very important as they could get their playoff rotation set up the way they want it.
While there is still a ton of work left to do, securing a playoff berth is a big step. Cleveland has put itself in a position to compete for the World Series. No one can ask for more than that.
There are plenty of tough matchups that they could see in the playoffs. Among the top contenders in the American League are the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of run the Guardians can make. This is an exciting time in Cleveland and anticipation will rise quickly as the postseason nears.