Guardians Playoff Hero Says ALCS Loss Motivates Team For Future
Lane Thomas experienced a lot during his first two months with the Cleveland Guardians. He went through one of the worst slumps of his career, found a groove with the regular season ending, and turned into a playoff hero in the ALDS.
Thomas and the Guardians will have to wait a full calendar year to return to a possible World Series trip. However, being just a few games away from baseball's biggest stage is what Thomas believes will give this team extra motivation heading into 2025.
"I think in the moment, you're worried about that game, that pitcher, that situation. But something that hit was like, man, you don't realize how close you are. You're three wins from going to the World Series. That's the biggest thing I started thinking about as I walked in here."
"Yeah [that adds motivation]. Just getting a little taste of it makes you kind of want it more. The common denominator talking to these guys is, we'll be ready to go once spring training starts."
Lane joined the Guardians at the end of July as their key trade deadline addition. He had a slow start with the team during the regular season but made up for all of that with what he did for the team in the playoffs.
Cleveland might not have made it to the ALCS if it hadn't been for Thomas' go-ahead grand slam off Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in Game 5 of the ALDS. That moment has already cemented its position in Cleveland sports lore.
Lane isn't the only player on this roster who got their first taste of playoff baseball, and you can guarantee this team will be thinking about how close they got to an American League Pennant all winter long.