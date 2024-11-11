Guardians Predicted To Make Depressing Offseason Move
The Cleveland Guardians are entering a very pivotal offseason after making it all the way to the ALCS, and fans are hoping that they will make some big moves to bolster their roster.
The main area the Guardians need to address is their starting rotation, which was actually among the worst in baseball in 2024.
So, will Cleveland add starting pitchers this offseason, and if so, who will the Guardians acquire?
While Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell are tantalizing options, they are definitely unrealistic options for a Cleveland organization that doesn't exactly spend a whole lot of money.
As a result, the Guardians have have to go bargain hunting, and Quincy Wheeler of Covering the Corner has predicted a potential addition Cleveland could make: Kyle Gibson.
Gibson spent the 2024 campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA while allowing 161 hits and registering 151 strikeouts over 169.2 innings of work.
The 37-year-old is certainly not a bad pitcher and is a decent back-end-of-the-rotation option, but the Guardians need more than that at this point.
Gibson spent the first seven years of his big-league career with the Minnesota Twins and has also pitched for the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.
He did make one All-Star appearance in 2021 after recording a 3.71 ERA over 31 appearances between the Rangers and the Phillies.
The University of Missouri product owns a lifetime 4.52 ERA and 1.375 WHIP.
If Cleveland is planning on legitimately boost its rotation, it will need to do a heck of a lot more than just sign Gibson.