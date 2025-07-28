Guardians Predicted to Swing Rare Deadline Trade With AL Central Rival
The Cleveland Guardians could definitely stand to add some pieces before the MLB trade deadline, but the question is, will they actually buy?
The Guardians are below .500, but they are right in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, and the right moves could give them a big edge in the competition.
More specifically, Cleveland needs offense, especially in its outfield. Outside of Steven Kwan, the Guardians' offensive production has been a complete disaster from that position group, so they could look to acquire an outfielder between now and July 31.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller actually sees Cleveland swinging a trade within the AL Central, predicting the Guardians to nab Michael A. Taylor from the Chicago White Sox.
"Taylor adds another stop to his tour of the AL Central, landing with the Cleveland Guardians," Miller wrote. "Whether they choose to primarily deploy him in center or right, it can't be worse than what they've tried so far this season. The minimal salary is certainly within Cleveland's wheelhouse, too."
Taylor is slashing .216/.284/.387 with five home runs and 25 RBI over 216 plate appearances this season, and while that obviously isn't good, it would sadly represent an upgrade for the Guardians.
The 34-year-old has already played for three different AL Central teams, so Cleveland might as well make itself the fourth.
Taylor certainly would not cost much in terms of prospects, and he is making a shade under $2 million this season. He will be a free agent at the end of the year, so the Guardians would have no financial obligation toward him beyond 2025.
