Guardians Announce Next Step Of Shane Bieber's Injury Rehab
Shane Bieber is inching closer and closer to a return to the big league level after undergoing Tommy John surgery over a week ago.
The Cleveland Guardians announced on Saturday that the star pitcher is taking his next step in the recovery process and will make his third rehab start on Sunday.
Bieber will make an appearance with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) on Sunday, and is expected to throw around 30-40 more pitches.
The 29-year-old made his first rehab start at the Arizona Complex League in May, but experienced a setback after suffering from elbow soreness after that start.
After a brief break from throwing, Bieber started pitching in bullpen sessions again and recently made his second rehab start with the Lake County Captains (High-A).
The right-hander looked sharp in that appearance, pitching 3.0 innings, striking out four batters, and allowing one earned run.
Bieber admitted after the start that he “felt good” on the mound, but admitted he’d have to wait and see how his body responded to the outing in the following days.
Considering that he’s pitching in another game just four days after his previous start, it seems like Bieber felt just as good after the start as he did during it.
The Guardians should be excited about the idea of their ace re-joining the rotation sometime in the next few weeks. However, Cleveland isn’t the organization eyeing Bieber’s hopeful return.
As Bieber continues his rehab, there have been some reports that the Guardians are listening to trade offers for the former Cy Young winner.
For now, it's just nice to see Bieber trending in the right direction.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: MLB Insider Names Cleveland Guardians' Top Trade Chip
MORE: Guardians Receive Unfortunate Injury Update On Key Player
MORE: Guardians Activate Power-Hitting Infielder In New Roster Moves
MORE: This Trade Could Have Just Set The Trade Value for Guardians Veteran
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Prospect Receives Surprising MLB Ranking