Cleveland Guardians Officially Sign Top Picks From 2025 MLB Draft
Based on pure potential, the Cleveland Guardians had an extremely successful draft, selecting multiple prospects who have the potential to be high-impact players at the big league level.
However, multiple of their top picks remained unsigned nearly two weeks after the 2025 MLB Draft took place.
Thankfully, on Saturday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that the Guardians had reached agreements with both of their two top draft picks.
Jace Laviolette
The Guardians selected Jace Laviolette with the No. 27 overall pick in the draft.
According to Callis, Cleveland signed Laviolette with a $4 million signing bonus, nearly $700,000 above the slot value. This is a deal that makes it the Guardians’ largest over-slot deal.
Laviolette has a ton of potential as a pure power-hitter once he reaches the MLB level. The left-handed hitter combined for 47 home runs and an OPS over 1.000 in his final two collegiate seasons.
However, Chris Antonetti recently stated that Laviolette being assigned to an affiliate this season is unlikely, as he underwent hand surgery shortly after the NCAA season concluded.
Dean Curley
Dean Curley was Cleveland’s second pick of the night, being selected No. 64 overall. The infielder reportedly signed for $1,773,905, which is almost $400,000 above slot value.
Compared to Laviolette, Curley is much more of a contact hitter, posting a slash line of .315/.435/.531 during his second year at Tennessee. However, he still showed the potential to hit for power, with 26 home runs during his collegiate career and an OPS of .966 during his senior year.
It will be interesting to see at what level Curley ultimately starts his professional career.
