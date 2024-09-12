Guardians Promote Exciting Rookie Reliever, Place Veteran Pitcher On IL
The Cleveland Guardians have not stopped making adjustments to their pitching staff. Whether it be the rotation or bullpen, they continue to add new faces into the mix with just two and a half weeks left of the regular season.
The organization made the following roster moves ahead of their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Andrew Walters Promoted From Triple-A
The exciting part of these roster moves is that the Guardians are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Walters from Triple-A.
Walters, 23, was the 62nd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Given his age at the time of his selection and his performances in the minors, Walters flew through Cleveland's organization.
He started the 2024 season at Double-A and pitched in 17 games, posting a 1.35 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. Walters was promoted to Columbus on May 28 and quickly found himself as the Clippers' closer. Walters has pitched in 33 games at Triple-A (30.1 innings) and has a 2.97 ERA, including six saves.
Walters joins an already stacked bullpen, which should help his adjustments to the major league level.
Alex Cobb Placed On The Injured List
Unfortunately, there is a downside to Walters' promotion. He took Alex Cobb's spot on the big league roster as the veteran starter is headed back to the injured list.
Cobb was scratched from his start last weekend in Los Angeles due to a blister on his finger. Joey Cantillo will likely remain in Cleveland's rotation until Cobb is ready to throw again.