Cleveland Guardians React To Walk-Off Win Over Minnesota Twins
For the second time in three games, the Cleveland Guardians have taken down the Minnesota Twins in a walk-off fashion.
This team around, the Guardians beat the Twins with a walk-off base hit from Angel Martinez in extra innings.
However, Martinez wasn't in the starting lineup, and he was a pinch-hitter when coming.
Stephen Vogt said after the game they were looking for certain matchups the entire game, and they felt Martinez gave the team their best chance in that clutch situation.
"Obviously, [Craig Albernaz] and I are talking through the whole game of, 'Okay, we have this guy and this guy against certain pitchers.' In that particular at-bat, Topa is very, very tough on right-handers. So, as soon as we got Jose in scoring position, we knew we were going to go Angel."
It's not easy to come through as a pinch hitter. It's even harder to succeed in a bit spot following two rain delays, but that didn't matter to Martinez.
"I think it's just about the mindset," said Martinez through his interpreter.
"It doesn't matter what happens in the game, how long it takes, you just have to be ready to go help and play."
Martinez has provided a boost for this Cleveland lineup ever since he was recalled from Triple-A at the beginning of April.
The super utility fielder is finally getting his chance in big moments and is proving why he deserves to be a building block of this roster moving forward.
