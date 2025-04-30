Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Provide Medical Update On Shane Bieber

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber continues to make encouraging progress during his surgery rehab.

Mar 12, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Over the last few days, the Cleveland Guardians have made plenty of roster moves, primarily regarding the pitching staff.

On the heels of all of those transactions, the organization also provided a medical update on former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.

The team announced that "Shane has continued to progress through his return to throwing program at the Arizona Academy, as he recovers from a right ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction in April 2024.  Shane has progressed through his bullpen progression and will begin pitching in live batting practice sessions in early May."

Mar 2, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bieber was just transferred to the 60-day injured list, but this does not mean he experienced a setback. The transaction came to open up a roster spot on the 40-man roster.

This update is some encouraging news for Bieber and his eventual return to the mound.

The right-handed pitcher made headlines during spring training when he started throwing bullpen sessions, and now it appears he'll soon be advancing to the next stage of his rehab.

While there is no timetable for Bieber's return yet, he certainly seems to be heading in the right direction.

The Guardians desperately need Bieber to return from his surgery strong if they're going to be a playoff team in 2025.

Cleveland's starting rotation has done a decent job at limiting the runs allowed this year, but they're struggling as a group to get deep into games.

It's a stretch to think Bieber can return to his Cy Young form this season, but he'd be an upgrade if he's half of the All-Star pitcher he's been in the past.

