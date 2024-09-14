Guardians Recall Versatile Prospect, Option Tyler Freeman In Latest Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a pair of roster moves ahead of their game with the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's a recap of the changes to the big league roster.
Angel Martinez Recalled From Triple-A
The Guardians have recalled one of their most versatile prospects in the system as Angel Martinez is added back to the major league roster.
Martinez has appeared in 31 major league games this season and has played all over the field. Most of those games have been in center field (21), with also some time in right and left field (13). Adding Martinez back to the roster will the Guardians more flexiblity in the outfield with Kwan out of the mix.
Looking at Martinez's offense, he hit .236/.306/.373 with an OPS of .679 during his month with the big league team. There were some moments where the 22-year-old looked like he'd found a perminnent role with the team, but he also started to struggle before being optioned.
Martinez did have some big moments for the Guardians during his month-long run with the team. However, he's put up a mediocre .242/.306/.392 slash line and .698 OPS with a wRC+ of 79 since being optioned back to Triple-A.
Hopefully, Martinez can recapture the success he had at the beginning of July.
Tyler Freeman Optioned To Triple-A
Tyler Freeman looked like he'd play a key role on the Guardians this season coming out of spring training. However, the former top prospect was just optioned back to Triple-A.
Freeman did a fantastic job on defense transitioatn from a shortstop to a solid center feidler. However, the offense just never came around and he was way too inconsistent at the plate.
Freeman has a slash line of .209/.305/.321 with a .626 OPS in 330 at bats this season. He started the year off as a solid contact hitter, but the strikeouts began to climb as the saeson went on.