REPORT: Astros Emerging as Possible Trade Suitor for Guardians' Steven Kwan

The Houston Astros are reportedly a team to watch for Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan.

Tommy Wild

Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
One of the biggest questions that remains as the MLB trade deadline is just hours away is whether the Cleveland Guardians will move on from their star outfielder, Steven Kwan.

There are plenty of intriguing teams that have reportedly expressed interest in the All-Star, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies

However, a new team is emerging in the sweepstakes for Kwan: the Houston Astros.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is reporting that “The Astros are one team watch on Steven Kwan. Houston has had 3 different starting left fiedler in the last 3 games.”

The Astros currently have a solid roster, but with the Seattle Mariners' trade for both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, Houston must make another major move to keep pace in the American League West.

Plus, the Astros are in desperate need of another left-handed hitter, and Kwan would certainly fill that void, being one of the best overall hitters in baseball. 

However, if Houston is going to trade a package together for Kwan, it must be a deal that includes multiple highly-touted prospects. 

The Guardians reportedly asked for Leo De Vries from the San Diego Padres in a potential Kwan trade before he was traded to the Athletics as part of the Mason Miller trade. De Vries was San Diego's No. 1-ranked prospect and the No. 3 overall prospect in MLB.

It will be interesting to see whether the Astros pull off a trade for Kwan, and if they do, what they will have to give up to acquire arguably the best player on the market.

