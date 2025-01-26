Guardians Recent Free Agent Signing Gets Very Questionable Prediction
The Cleveland Guardians have made their fair share of tough decisions this offseason.
Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor, who were fan favorites over the last few seasons, will be on new teams this year, and the front office has yet to make a move to upgrade the lineup.
However, one MLB writer is projecting a different move for the Guardians to backfire in 2025.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted offseason moves that could "crash and burn" next year. He believes Cleveland's free agent deal with Paul Sewald could backfire and disrupt the Guardians' bullpen chemistry.
Miller thinks that Sewald having a higher 2025 salary than current closer Emmanuel Clase could cause turmoil and could upset the All-Star reliever along with the gameplan Cleveland had with the rest of their relievers last season.
"Even if Sewald's salary doesn't irritate Clase, the Guardians are unnecessarily toying with a delicate ecosystem in which Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin were all incredibly valuable last season, each logging at least 65 IP with an ERA below 2.00—as pre-arbitration players likely head for $800k salaries in 2025," wrote Miller.
"So, either they're handing Sewald a high-leverage role that one of those underpaid relievers earned via jobs well done in 2024, or they're paying Sewald $7M (factoring in the $1M buyout of his mutual option) to serve in a mop-up role while investing a combined total of $6.3M in the four guys they actually trust."
Yes, it will be interesting to see what Sewald's role is in 2025. Will he be the go-to setup guy? Will the Guardians use him to fill some of the mid-game innings? How many games will he close?
However, Cleveland's reliever core should welcome Sewald's addition, not be troubled by it
The Guardians bullpen threw the fourth most innings in the American League last season, and Cade Smith (75.1 IP), Hunter Gaddis (74.1 IP), and Clase (74.1 IP) were each among the top-10 most used relievers in the AL.
This doesn't even include Pedro Avila (74.1 IP), who the Guardians DFA'd to add Sewald to the 40-man roster.
Cleveland didn't add Sewald to take anyone's job. They signed him to take the burden off one of the most taxed bullpens in baseball a year ago, which showed that fatigue in the playoffs.
Miller's prediction is also quite bold, considering that one of the reasons Cleveland reportedly signed Sewald is that "The Guardians consider Sewald a great teammate and leader."