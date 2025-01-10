Guardians Recent Trades, Free Agent Signings Get Intriguing Grade
Since the offseason began, many roster moves, trades, and free-agent signings have occurred across baseball.
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the most busy organizations making moves, and it's time we can start analyzing what they all mean for 2025.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently did just this as he graded each team's offseason moves up to this point. He gave the Guardians a "B" for their offseason trades, acquisitions, and free agent signings, which have consisted of:
Traded Players Going Out
- Andres Gimenez
- Eli Morgan
- Josh Naylor
- Nick Sandlin
Acquistions And Free Agents Coming In
- Austin Hedges
- Carlos Santana
- Luis Ortiz
- Shane Bieber
- Slade Cecconi
- OF Alfonsin Rosario (Prospect)
- LHP Josh Hartle (Prospect)
- LHP Michael Kennedy (Prospect)
Bowden noted that although Bieber is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, he "could give them a huge boost in the second half and in the playoffs" and that Cleveland "landed one of their top trade targets, righty Luis Ortiz."
The former MLB general manager believes both of these moves will improve Cleveland's rotation for next season.
As for the position player moves, Bowden is a fan of the Gimenez trade, which "saved significant money ... giving them much-needed payroll flexibility going forward," and how it sets up the arrival of Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The Josh Naylor trade was a controversial one, mainly because of the return, but it got them an intriguing pitcher in Slade Cecconi. Bowden admits that he "needs more development to reach his potential as a mid-rotation starter," but that's what the Cleveland organization is best known for.
The Carlos Santana signing is a risky one given his age, but the 38-year-old was still a plus defensive first baseman and hitter last season.
Overall, a "B" seems fair and reasonable for all of these moves.
The front office improved the rotation, which desperately needed help, acquired controllable talent for players with diminishing value, and added multiple interesting prospects to the organization.
Of course, this grade could always improve before Spring Training if Cleveland's front office has another move up its sleeve and signs one of the remaining high-impact free agents.