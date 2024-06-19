Guardians Reliever Nick Sandlin Placed On 15-Day Injured List
So far this season, the Cleveland Guardians have had arguably the best bullpen in all of Major League Baseball.
The unit currently leads MLB relief pitchers in: ERA (2.41), holds (60), fewest runs allowed (80), fewest runs allowed (71), fewest home runs allowed (15), WHIP (0.99), and opposing batting average (.194).
However, this group will now be without one of its core members for at least the next two weeks.
On Wednesday, according to the Guardians' official MLB transactions page, the team placed RHP Nick Sandlin on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation (retroactive to June 17). In a corresponding move, the team has promoted RHP Darren McCaughan from Triple-A Columbus.
This marks just the second time that Sandlin has been placed on the injured list since reaching the Major League level for Cleveland in 2021. He also spent time on the 10-day and 60-day injured lists late during the 2021 season with a right shoulder strain.
So far this year, the 27-year-old has gone a perfect 5-0 in 33 appearances out of the Guardians bullpen, recording a 3.49 ERA, five holds, one save, 30 strikeouts, and a 0.99 WHIP. Sandlin has also held opposing hitters to a .160 batting average.
McCaughan was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade back on May 9. The 28-year-old has made a combined six career MLB appearances (one start) for Miami and the Seattle Mariners, recording a 9.16 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and 10 walks. He has fared well with Triple-A Columbus recently, going 3-0 with a 5.06 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and 12 walks in six starts.
The Guardians are set to host the Mariners in the second game of a three-game home series on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m.